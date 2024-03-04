EULAV Asset Management Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

