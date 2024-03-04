EULAV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMD traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,404,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,272,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $332.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.51 and a 52 week high of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

