EULAV Asset Management Buys 44,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 2.1% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $56,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $548.55. 45,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

