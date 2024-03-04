EULAV Asset Management Buys 14,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Exact Sciences worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $91,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,569 shares of company stock worth $3,034,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 217,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

