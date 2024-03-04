EULAV Asset Management Acquires 84,800 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.26% of AAON worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AAON by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AAON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.71. 74,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,883. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

