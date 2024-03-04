EULAV Asset Management Acquires 80,100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 200.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.00. 86,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.51. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $357.40.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

