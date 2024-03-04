EULAV Asset Management Acquires 16,011 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $315.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,242.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $338.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.74 and its 200-day moving average is $226.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.63.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

