Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Loews makes up approximately 3.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Loews worth $20,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.39. 64,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

