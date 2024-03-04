Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136,472 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.07 and a twelve month high of $161.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

