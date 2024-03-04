Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes $17.07 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 849,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,068,000. Kenvue comprises approximately 2.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.4 %

KVUE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. 3,582,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

