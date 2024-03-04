Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 95,522 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,522 shares during the quarter. Vontier comprises 3.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Vontier worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 218,606 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vontier by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,205,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE VNT traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $43.48. 126,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,621. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

