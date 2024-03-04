Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 95,522 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,522 shares during the quarter. Vontier comprises about 3.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 126,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,621. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

