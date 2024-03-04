Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 94,688 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,688 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Fortive worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.96. 254,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Fortive Company Profile

Free Report

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

