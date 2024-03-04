Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 326,136 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 326,136 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources comprises 1.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. 628,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,333. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

