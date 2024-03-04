Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.53.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.97. 587,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $109.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

