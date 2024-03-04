Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,222 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.25. 992,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,738. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

