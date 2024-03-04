Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,167 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 2.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of CarMax worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in CarMax by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

