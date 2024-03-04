Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $23.20 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,136,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 3.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $23,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,532,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,232,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

