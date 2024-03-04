Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $17.60 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,744,736. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

