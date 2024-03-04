Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,222 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,222 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.25. 992,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

