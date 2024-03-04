Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,147 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.35. 3,318,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,707,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.