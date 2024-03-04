Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 2.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCK traded up $4.74 on Monday, reaching $530.62. 162,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,213. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.30. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $535.01.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.86.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.