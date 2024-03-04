Ethereum Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.69 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $424.42 billion and $19.69 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,532.94 or 0.05339967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00065902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00018836 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,133,137 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.