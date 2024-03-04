Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Reduced by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

WTRG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 318,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

