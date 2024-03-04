Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $176.56 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Ergo has a total market cap of $176.56 million and $874,886.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00003593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,612.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.00670761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00051993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00224781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00172449 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00042978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,774,032 coins and its circulating supply is 73,773,972 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

