ERC20 Trading 58.4% Lower This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $135.87 million and $21,792.33 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015895 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00022536 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,713.66 or 0.99579297 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00145882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.46320305 USD and is up 254.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $39,146.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.