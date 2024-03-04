Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 4th (BALL, BP, BRFS, BROS, CZWI, DASH, EXPO, FLT, FQVLF, GSK)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 4th:

Ball (NYSE:BALL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $42.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.60.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $302.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $238.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $202.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $172.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BWS Financial currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

