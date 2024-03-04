Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 4th (BALL, BP, BRFS, BROS, CZWI, DASH, EXPO, FLT, FQVLF, GSK)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 4th:

Ball (NYSE:BALL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Get Ball Co alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $42.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.60.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $302.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $238.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $202.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $172.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BWS Financial currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.