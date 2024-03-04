EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00001674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 38% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $302.67 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001286 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001601 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001333 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,119,041,300 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

