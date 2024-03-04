Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3,345.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after buying an additional 256,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Entergy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after buying an additional 382,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $100.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

