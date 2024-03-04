Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $7,822,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.10. 81,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

