Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 9,364 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after buying an additional 419,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 743,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,636 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. 29,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,174. The company has a market cap of $761.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

