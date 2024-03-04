Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 516,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 53.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.74. 207,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,205. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

