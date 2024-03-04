Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 410,215 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,000. First Mid Bancshares accounts for about 4.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 1.72% of First Mid Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 3.2 %

FMBH stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,825. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. The company has a market cap of $740.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Mid Bancshares

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.