Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,727 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Enterprise Financial Services comprises 0.7% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,195,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after purchasing an additional 291,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 199,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. 11,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

