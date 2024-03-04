Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida accounts for 3.3% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

