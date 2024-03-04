Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp accounts for approximately 5.2% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $61.94. 4,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.57. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $77.73.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

