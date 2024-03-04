Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 763,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAVA

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Endava by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 16.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Endava by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Endava by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,349,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.17. 636,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,408. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.10. Endava has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.