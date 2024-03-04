Eminence Capital LP Sells 542,911 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Eminence Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,911 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International makes up about 2.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 1.47% of Tempur Sealy International worth $109,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,292. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

