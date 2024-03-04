Eminence Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,716 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,750. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

