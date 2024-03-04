Eminence Capital LP Invests $45.49 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 615,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 797,897 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

