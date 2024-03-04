Eminence Capital LP Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $72,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $4.97 on Monday, hitting $504.08. The stock had a trading volume of 335,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,573. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $516.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

