Eminence Capital LP Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 551,443 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 755,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,759. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,868,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,977 shares of company stock valued at $834,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

