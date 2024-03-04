Eminence Capital LP Has $142.42 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329,191 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for about 2.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 1.32% of Zillow Group worth $142,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.85. 796,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,696. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

