Eminence Capital LP Has $131.83 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,877,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,107 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises approximately 2.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $131,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,982,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,983. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -606.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

