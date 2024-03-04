Eminence Capital LP Has $117.85 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002,239 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 57,799 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.29% of Performance Food Group worth $117,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 85,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83.
PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
