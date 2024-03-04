Eminence Capital LP Has $117.85 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002,239 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 57,799 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.29% of Performance Food Group worth $117,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 85,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

