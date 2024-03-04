Eminence Capital LP Grows Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 689,457 shares during the quarter. XPO makes up approximately 1.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 1.03% of XPO worth $88,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 68,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 4.1% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of XPO stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.73. 236,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,441. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.