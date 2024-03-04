Eminence Capital LP Cuts Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Eminence Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,797 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned 1.50% of Group 1 Automotive worth $55,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,330,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $12,703,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:GPI traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.87. 24,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,128. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.33 and a 1 year high of $310.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

