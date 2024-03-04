Eminence Capital LP Buys 118,383 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,383 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 1.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $91,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after buying an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,463,000 after buying an additional 655,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.47. The company had a trading volume of 713,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.