Eminence Capital LP Acquires 313,583 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,583 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $84,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

