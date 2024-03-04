Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.53.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $108.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

